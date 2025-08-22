Bob Odenkirk-led Nobody 2, directed by Timo Tjahjanto, is doing its best against the trending big-budget movies at the box office. The film is doing well at the cinemas and is tiptoeing towards the $20 million mark worldwide. According to reports, it had a decent budget and needs less than $100 million to break even. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has been certified fresh by the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and they gave it 77%. The collective critics’ consensus states, “While frumpy action-hero Hutch Mansell tries to enjoy a nice vacation, Bob Odenkirk works overtime to make Nobody 2 a diverting sequel that measures up admirably to the original.” The audience liked the film more than the critics, giving it 88%.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

Nobody 2 was released in the theaters last Friday, and it debuted at #3 in the domestic box office rankings behind Weapons and Freakier Friday. The Bob Odenkirk-starrer collected $9.25 million in its opening weekend at the North American box office, which is higher than its predecessor. Based on Box Office Mojo, the movie collected $12.2 million in six days and $5.0 million overseas. Combining the two, the worldwide collection hits $17.2 million cume. It will cross $20 million in its second weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $12.2 million

International – $5.0 million

Worldwide – $17.2 million

How much does it need to hit the break-even point?

As per media reports, the estimated production budget of the action thriller is around $25 million. It is a decent budget for a film like this. Now, as per the industry’s rule, it needs 2.5 times more than its production budget worldwide to break even. According to that, Nobody 2 has to earn around $62.5 million to break even at the box office. It is not an unachievable target, and Bob’s film has just begun its journey at the cinemas. The Nobody sequel needs $45.3 million more to hit the $62.5 million mark worldwide.

What is Nobody 2 about?

Workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell takes his family on a much-needed vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. However, he soon finds himself in the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a bloodthirsty crime boss. Nobody 2 was released in the theaters on August 15.

