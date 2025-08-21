From being a menacing villain in the MCU to a supportive mentor in the Dune franchise, Josh Brolin has appeared in some commercial blockbusters. He is widely appreciated for portraying complex roles in movies. He is not limited to a particular film genre, thus appearing in critically acclaimed flicks and blockbuster hits. His Weapons is currently winning hearts at the theaters, and amid that, let’s take a look at his last 5 films at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

He is the son of James Brolin, who has been in showbiz for a long time. He gained recognition with The Goonies. Years later, he got his second innings in his career with No Country for Old Men in 2007. Josh won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor nomination for Milk. His career progressed with films like Men in Black 3 and Oldboy, and his portrayal of Thanos in the MCU catapulted him to global fame. He also played Cable in Deadpool 2.

Josh Brolin’s last five films

Josh Brolin’s last five theatrical releases [wider] reflect the remarkable range of his career, spanning record-breaking blockbusters, acclaimed sci-fi epics, gritty thrillers, and intimate dramas. From the cultural phenomenon of Avengers: Endgame to Denis Villeneuve’s ambitious Dune saga, and from the tense action of Sicario: Day of the Soldado to the indie sensibilities of Flag Day, Brolin has seamlessly moved between large-scale spectacle and character-driven storytelling, cementing his place as one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors.

Check out the worldwide collections of Josh Brolin’s last five films.

Avengers: Endgame — $2.8 billion Dune 2 — $714.8 million Dune — $410.6 million Sicario: Day of the Soldado — $75.8 million Flag Day — $1.3 million

Weapons’ box office collection

Josh Brolin starrer Weapons, a mystery horror film by Zach Cregger, has received excellent reviews from critics and has amassed $161.8 million worldwide in just 12 days. The film is on track to hit the $100 million milestone at the North American box office and might cross the $200 million mark globally in its third weekend. Weapons was released on August 8.

(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

