Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps has dropped below $1 million in North America in less than a month of its release. The film is also on track to beat this Ant-Man installment at the worldwide box office. This Paul Rudd-starrer is the lowest-grossing film in the franchise. Ahead of crossing the $500 million milestone, it will beat this MCU flick worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

The Ant-Man movies are among the weak earners at the box office, but they still played a big role in the MCU. Paul Rudd‘s Ant-Man played an essential role in Avengers: Endgame, which introduced the quantum realm to the Avengers. The Fantastic Four film also had a weak run at the box office and has seen a slight improvement in performance in North America. However, it is too late to turn its fate around now, but it will luckily break even in its global run.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected less than $1 million at the box office in North America. The MCU movie earned $917K on its 4th Monday with a -48% drop from last Monday. The film has hit the $248.2 million cume at the North American box office. Meanwhile, the film has hit the $222.2 million cume internationally, and allied to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection hits the $470.39 million mark. It is just $30 million shy of hitting the $500 million milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $248.2 million

International – $222.2 million

Worldwide – $470.4 million

Less than $10 million away from surpassing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released in 2023. It is the third film in the Ant-Man trilogy. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania collected $476.07 million in its global run, making it one of the lowest-earning Ant-Man movies in the trilogy. First Steps is less than $10 million away from surpassing that number. The F4 movie will achieve that during the next weekend.

Apart from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the film has also recently beaten Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Other MCU movies it has beaten include The Marvels, Eternals, Black Widow, The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Thunderbolts*, and Captain America: Brave New World. The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, was released on July 25.

