Brad Pitt will soon beat Tom Cruise at the worldwide box office, as F1 is on track to beat Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning or Mission: Impossible 8. Pitt’s film has been performing superbly worldwide, especially in China. The sports film has been running in the theaters since June, while MI 8 was released in the theaters just a month earlier in May than F1: The Movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Tom and Brad are among the biggest Hollywood stars, but they have established themselves with their different acting style. Tom is mainly known for high-energy action and stunts, often playing determined heroic characters. Meanwhile, Pitt leans more toward versatile and character-driven roles, mixing blockbusters with acclaimed dramas.

F1 at the worldwide box office

Brad Pitt-starrer F1: The Movie by Joseph Kosinski collected $2.7 million on its 8th weekend in North America. According to the latest data provided by Box Office Mojo, F1 declined by 7.4% only from last weekend at the domestic box office. The domestic total of the sports film hits $182.8 million after eight weeks.

Thanks to the IMAX re-release, it is also doing well in the overseas markets. Brad’s film collected $9.8 million on its 8th weekend, which is similar to what The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected in its 4th three-day weekend. The movie only dropped by 19% from last weekend and reached the $407.7 million cume over 78 places overseas. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection is $590.5 million. It is tracking to earn $600 million in its global run.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $182.8 million

International – $407.7 million

Worldwide – $590.5 million

Set to beat Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise’s latest film, Mission: Impossible 8, was released in May this year and amassed $596.5 million worldwide. It is the 5th highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. Brad Pitt’s movie is less than $10 million away from surpassing Tom Cruise‘s magnum opus. However, it will be the 6th highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2025, as Pitt’s film is staying behind Superman.

More about F1: The Movie

F1: The Movie expanded to more markets on August 15, and now the film is tracking to earn between $610 million and $620 million in its global run. It reportedly had a lower production budget than Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. Therefore, Brad Pitt and his film are winning in all aspects at the box office. The sports film F1 was released on June 27.

