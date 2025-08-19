Weapons is set to be yet another surprise blockbuster of the year after Sinners. The horror flick is earning remarkable collections at the box office and is close to hitting a significant milestone worldwide. It is also inches away from surpassing the global haul of 28 Years Later. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film held its spot at #1 rank in the domestic box office chart this weekend and will continue to do so for the whole week, as per its momentum. The film was made on a reported budget of $38 million excluding marketing, and it has amassed way more than its breakeven at the worldwide box office. The movie features Josh Brolin and Julia Garner in leading roles. Garner is also part of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is also running at the theaters now.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, it had a minimal drop of -43.8% only from last weekend when it opened in the theaters. Weapons collected a strong $24.5 million in its second weekend at the North American box office. This is the second biggest second weekend for R-rated horror movies in the post-pandemic era. The horror flick has hit $88.5 million at the North American box office. It will hit $100 million soon.

Inches away from the $150 million mark

On its second weekend, Josh Brolin‘s movie collected a solid $19 million from the overseas markets. It dropped by -31.9% from its opening weekend. It is higher than Sinners’ $13.9 million second weekend gross. With that, it has earned $60.3 million in the overseas market across 72 markets. Allied to its $88.5 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection is $148.8 million. It is less than $3 million away from hitting the $150 million milestone worldwide.

Set to beat 28 Years Later soon

Danny Boyle and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s 28 Years Later was released earlier this year and collected $150.4 million at the worldwide box office. It is reportedly the third-highest-grossing horror film of the year behind Sinners and Final Destination: Bloodlines. Weapons is again less than $3 million away from beating 28 Years Later and achieving this remarkable feat.

Weapons was released in the theaters on August 8.

Box Office Summary

North America – $88.5 million

International – $60.3 million

Worldwide – $148.8 million

