Danny Boyle is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Hollywood who blends mainstream appeal with artistic daring. He does not stick to one style and has given us films across genres. They have all left a mark on our minds. Hence, people were excited when 28 Years Later was announced, and it debuted with excellent numbers at the box office this past weekend. The latest film’s impressive opening has brought in a notable achievement in Boyle’s career: total box office numbers. Keep scrolling for more.

His 28 Days Later redefined zombie cinema by introducing fast, rage-infected humans instead of the traditional slow, shambling undead, creating a new intensity and fear. His best-known movie is Slumdog Millionaire, which won eight Oscars. Some of his other renowned films include 127 Hours, Yesterday, and Sunshine. Only a handful of directors can pull off such a range and remain relevant.

Danny Boyle’s Directorial Filmography Surpasses $1 Billion At The Worldwide Box Office

According to The Numbers‘ data, Danny Boyle directed seventeen movies. Thanks to 28 Years Later, Danny’s career total box office gross crossed a major milestone worldwide. According to the movie database, the cumulative total of British filmmakers’ films has passed the $1 billion milestone worldwide. The approximate collection stands at $1.04 billion.

The biggest contribution is from his Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, which collected $378.4 million worldwide. It is the director’s highest-grossing film. Yesterday also contributed a lump sum with its $154.6 million global haul. 28 Years Later will also be performing well, as it seems, with its franchise-record opening weekend collection.

Danny Boyle helmed 28 Years Later’s box office performance

After a break from filmmaking, Danny Boyle returned with this post-apocalyptic film. 28 Years Later collected $30 million domestically on its opening weekend. It collected $2.8 million on its first Monday at the box office in North America, bringing the domestic cume to $32.8 million. At the international box office, the film collected $30 million on its debut weekend. So far, the worldwide collection of the movie is $62.8 million. It will be the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

More about the film

The post-apocalyptic coming-of-age horror film follows a group of survivors of the rage virus who live on a small island. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission to the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but also other survivors. A sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, has also been announced and will be released in 2026. Meanwhile, 28 Years Later is running at the cinemas.

