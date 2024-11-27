When Slumdog Millionaire hit theaters in 2008, it wasn’t just a film but a global phenomenon. The story of Jamal Malik, a young man from the slums of Mumbai who wins big on Indian Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, was loved by audiences worldwide. Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Simon Beaufoy, the movie became a massive success, sweeping eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

It launched the careers of its stars, notably Dev Patel and Freida Pinto, and remains a beloved cultural landmark to this day. Now, over 15 years later, the magic of Slumdog Millionaire may be rekindled. While there has been no news of a sequel to the movie since its release, fans may be surprised to learn that there is hope that the story might continue after all.

Bridge7 acquired rights for the Sequel of Slumdog Millionaire.

Recent reports by Deadline suggest that a sequel of the Academy Award-winning movie or a related television series could be on the horizon. Bridge7, a production company founded by former Netflix executive Swati Shetty and ex-CAA agent Grant Kessman, has acquired the rights to adapt Slumdog Millionaire into film and television formats.

“Some stories linger with us long after the credits roll, and Slumdog Millionaire is undoubtedly one of them. Its narrative transcends cultural and geographical boundaries, embodying the tales we cherish — ones that merge entertainment with deeply human experiences.” Shetty and Kessman discussed this with the Hollywood Reporter.

As for the return of the original cast members, including Dev Patel (Jamal) and Anil Kapoor (Prem Kumar), their involvement remains to be determined at this stage. While there is hope for their return, given it is Jamal’s story, no official confirmations have been made yet. Patel, who has since become a critically acclaimed actor and director, has maintained a steady career trajectory with projects like The Green Knight and Monkey Man. Pinto, too, has continued to make her mark in both Hollywood and independent cinema.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Liam Payne Tried To Escape Hotel Room Using Balcony Before He Fell To Death?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News