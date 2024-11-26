Since Liam Payne passed away, numerous questions have emerged about the mysterious circumstances surrounding the One Direction star’s death.

Now, according to new reports, Payne reportedly attempted to escape his hotel room at CasaSur Palermo via the balcony before he plunged to death on October 16.

New security footage from the Buenos Aires hotel was recently released. It showed three men carrying the late singer through the lobby towards his room, fueling speculation that he might have tried to escape the hotel.

#LiamPayne sought out the hotel employee accused of delivering him drugs very shortly before his death … and their interaction is captured in this newly discovered surveillance footage. Here’s all we know about what went down: https://t.co/oYyWXtg5CN pic.twitter.com/dNp7onawHv — TMZ (@TMZ) November 14, 2024

Local Authorities Provided A Shocking Report After Liam Payne’s Death

As per police reports, a black New York Yankees hat and a Louis Vuitton bag were found next to Liam Payne’s lifeless body following the tragic accident. Neither of these items was visible on him in the security footage, suggesting that he put them on upon returning to his room.

Shocking photo shows Liam Payne being carried through the lobby of his Argentinian hotel just moments before falling from his room’s balcony. The footage, timestamped at 4:54 p.m. on October 16, captures events just 13 minutes before his fatal fall. pic.twitter.com/xUHFNTtkrm — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) November 25, 2024

A Hotel Employee Found Liam Payne’s Bag That Had A Letter For Him

A hotel employee also discovered a brown leather bag on the balcony of the room just below Payne’s, containing a note reading “For Liam,” along with many pills and a bottle of Jack Daniel’s, per the report obtained by TMZ.

The bag is presumed to belong to the One Direction singer, who may have dropped onto the second floor while trying to escape. He intended to leap to the second-floor balcony before climbing down again.

Unfortunately, the plan seems to have gone awry when he loses consciousness and falls to his death from his third-story balcony. The 31-year-old was also known for climbing on ledges and using balconies as an escape method.

Liam Payne’s Bodyguard Allegedly Locked Him In A Florida Rental This Year

A source told the outlet that the singer’s bodyguard locked him in a Florida rental in mid-September due to the suspicion of him being in the middle of a drug binge. Payne, however, escaped through the balcony, using a hose to climb down.

This new theory comes to light just days after footage reviewed by the Daily Mail showed Payne in the lobby of the Buenos Aires hotel, where he had been “convulsing” due to his drug use.

The singer’s official cause of death was determined to be a cranial fracture, along with internal and external bleeding. A toxicology report revealed the presence of multiple drugs in his system, including cocaine, crack, and pink cocaine.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Matthew Perry Lost His Short Middle Finger When He Was A Kid?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News