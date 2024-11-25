It turns out that Best Song Ever wasn’t all fun and games. Liam Payne opened up about a cringe-worthy detail in One Direction’s 2013 smash hit music video: a character based on none other than Harvey Weinstein. Back then, it seemed harmless, but today? “I often think about that. Jesus Christ,” Liam confessed during an Instagram Live chat with the video’s director, Ben Winston.

The Best Song Ever music video was a playful spectacle. Each band member got into character: Niall Horan as “Harvey, the Studio Exec,” Louis Tomlinson as another exec named Jonny, Harry Styles as “Marcel, the marketing guy,” Liam as a quirky choreographer named Leeroy, and Zayn Malik as “the sexy assistant.” It was chaotic, hilarious, and instantly iconic. But as Winston noted in the Q&A, “We couldn’t make that video these days. We based a character on Harvey Weinstein. Listen, he was just a famous guy…”

Fast forward to today, and yeah, that decision didn’t age so well. Back then, Best Song Ever was just the boys having a laugh—who knew the parody would take on a whole new tone? The #MeToo movement hit in 2017, exposing Harvey Weinstein’s horrifying crimes, a full four years after the video dropped. Suddenly, Niall’s “Hey, wise guy! Get outta my office!” quip as “Harvey, the Studio Exec” felt way off.

But let’s rewind to 2013 when Best Song Ever was the moment. It was a lead single from Midnight Memories, the boys’ third album, and the song was everywhere. The track smashed the charts, hitting No. 2 in the UK and the US Billboard Hot 100. And the video? Viral gold. It earned over 700 million views, with fans eating up every second of their hilariously over-the-top characters. Nobody blinked at Niall’s Weinstein-inspired role—it was all fun and games back then.

But hindsight has a funny way of changing things. Liam’s regret highlights how cultural shifts can alter perceptions. Back then, the character was just a nod to a “famous guy.” Today, it’s a stark reminder of how much the world and entertainment industry has evolved.

The boys didn’t intend to make any kind of statement, and the Weinstein parody was just one of many pop culture references in the video. Harry’s geeky marketing guy and Zayn’s glamorous assistant were just as exaggerated. The vibe was all about over-the-top fun. But looking back, Liam and Ben agreed it was a moment that wouldn’t fly today.

Despite the awkward throwback, One Direction‘s Best Song Ever remains a fan favorite. It’s hard to erase the nostalgia of the boys’ antics during their prime. And with reunion rumors always buzzing, fans can’t help but relive the hits—awkward moments and all.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Tom Cruise Wanted To Land A Helicopter In James Corden’s Garden: “We Are Going To Make That Happen”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News