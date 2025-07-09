In the backdrop of some nasty controversies and fights, Bollywood also boasts of some close-knit friendships between your favorite celebrities. One such bond is between Amitabh Bachchan and Jeetendra. Despite being contemporaries, they have always shared an endearing equation. The duo had shared the screen space in the 1973 film, Gehri Chaal.

Jeetendra Had Recalled Amitabh Bachchan’s Plight After The Latter’s Fatal Accident

It was in 1982 that Amitabh Bachchan suffered a fatal injury while shooting for the movie Coolie. While some believe that it happened during the fight sequence with Puneet Issar, others feel that it was worsened because of the negligence of his doctors. The superstar underwent a treatment due to a severe internal bleeding.

In a throwback interview with Filmfare, Jeetendra recalled visiting Amitabh Bachchan in the Breach Candy Hospital wherein he was undergoing his treatment. The Sapnon Ka Mandir actor recalled how Bachchan was unable to walk, having been recuperating in his bed for such a long time. He remembered the Kalki 2898 AD actor say, “I’ve forgotten how to walk.”

Jeetendra’s Words Of Praise For His Close Friend

While any person would be tempted to give up in such a devastating situation, Amitabh Bachchan was built with a different mettle. Jeetendra recalled the Silsila actor not giving up because of his acute willpower which also ultimately helped him to fight back. Not only this but in the same interview, the Ranbhoomi actor was all praise for his close friend.

He recalled how he had never seen Amitabh Bachchan making his directors wait or chatting away on the set of his movie. Jeetendra praised his friend’s discipline and not taking his stardom for granted. He decoded that this was the main reason why Bachchan went ahead of his contemporaries on the professional forefront. Well, this is clearly the proof that close friendships still thrive in the industry and this is one of them.

