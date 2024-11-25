Tom Cruise doesn’t just take a cab when he visits friends—he considers landing a helicopter in their backyard. Yes, you read that right. On The Late Late Show, James Corden spilled the beans about Cruise’s bizarrely charming request to land his helicopter in Corden’s garden. And no, this wasn’t some over-the-top Hollywood prank. This was Cruise, being Cruise.

Corden revealed that while texting about meeting up in London one summer, Cruise dropped the bombshell: “Where are you staying?” Corden replied, “St. John’s Wood.” Simple, right? Then came the twist: “Can I land my helicopter there?” Corden thought, surely this was a joke. Cue a bunch of laughing emojis. But Cruise wasn’t playing around. “Does this mean no?” he texted back. Classic Cruise—always shooting his shot, even when it involves aerial maneuvers in a comedian’s yard.

Pulling out his phone on-air, James Corden showed the texts for everyone to see. It was as hilarious as it was absurd. Cruise had a plan. “We are going to make that happen. Can I land my heli in your yard?” he typed. No big deal, just your everyday Hollywood superstar texting you about landing a helicopter in your garden. But when Corden tried to measure up the possibility (just in case), Cruise hit back with a confident “You’d be surprised where I can land.” And honestly, at this point, nothing about Cruise would surprise us.

This isn’t an isolated incident. Cruise’s helicopter obsession has made headlines before. Earlier this year, he landed on a family’s land in Warwickshire, UK, after the local airport shut down. The family was informed their field was needed for a “VIP who was running late”—a very casual way of saying “Tom Cruise.” The best part? After taking a few snaps with the family, he gave the kids a helicopter ride while he went off to his meeting. Talk about making the best of a busy day.

And let’s be real—this is peak Tom Cruise. We’re not just talking about an actor who’s cool enough to fly his own helicopters; he’s the kind of guy who wants to land one in his pal’s backyard for fun. No matter where he is, Cruise always turns “impossible” into “I’m already doing it.” Whether it’s Mission: Impossible stunts or helicopter antics, he’s got the world in his palms—and occasionally, in his garden.

So, next time you text Cruise about catching up, you might want to check if you have enough space for a helicopter. With Tom, anything is possible—even landing a chopper where most people would park their car.

