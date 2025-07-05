After serving in the military, BTS’ Jungkook has returned, and ever since then, he has been making headlines for one reason or the other. Recently, rumors have been rife about his dating life with Aespa’s Winter. Apparently, there is some evidence that proves that they have a bond that can be called more than friendship. While the rumors are doing the rounds, his fans and netizens have ridiculed them.

Igniting dating rumors between two K-pop idols is quite common in South Korea. Fans have often shared evidence that they gather with their eagle-like eyes. But this time, the proofs are quite far-fetched to believe that Jungkook and Winter are dating. Scroll ahead to find out what evidence has been submitted to prove their alleged relationship.

Are Jungkook & Winter Really Dating?

According to an OP post on the Korean platform Nate Pann, Jungkook and Winter have been allegedly dating. As the post shared some “evidence”, it gained massive attention from K-netizens. The post put forward photos comparing Jungkook and Winter’s ‘in-ears’. They were of a similar category. Further, they shared pictures of both of the idols wearing the same hats (via Koreaboo).

The post even explained that both of them love to go to the gym, and probably that’s where their love bloomed the most. It’s all based on assumptions, but as the idol names have been involved, it reached a wider audience. As it went viral, netizens found it ridiculous to entangle both of them in a false dating accusation. They took the whole situation further to explain the meaning behind those photos. Some stated that most of the K-pop idols’ ‘in-ears’ look similar, while others pointed out that nowadays every Korean celebrity hits the gym to stay fit.

On the same post on Nate Pann, K-netizens shared their opinions. One such person wrote, “Are you a Winter anti??? Why do you keep posting the same thing and then deleting it when you get called out? That in-ear company is the only one in Korea, and over 3,000 idols have used it. Jungkook and Winter even use different models. According to you, the model is the same as Tablo’s and the color is the same as Jang Hyunseung’s. Winter’s matches with other singers, not Jungkook. / Jungkook’s hat is from a 2021 version that isn’t even sold anymore. That series is super popular and always sells out. Winter only wore it once for a photoshoot. / Tons of celebs were invited to the aespa concert with free tickets. They couldn’t even attend openly because of delusional shippers like you who think saying hi means they’re dating. / The tattoos aren’t even the same. Are they the only two celebrities with tattoos? / Jungkook went to the gym because he followed a member’s older brother there. Loads of celebrities go to that gym. Please take the delusional shipping lenses out of your eyes. I have all the rebuttal receipts, but I’m only posting this because I’m too lazy to comment multiple times. Okay, international delusional fan who spies on other delulu accounts, were you born to post this trash at 4 am? Go delete your post.”

Another netizen commented, “Even during military leave, Jungkook gets stalked by sasaengs—whether he’s walking on the street or eating with a friend, it all gets caught. Foreign fans even stay camped outside his house. Aespa has it just as bad. If there was even one real connection between the two, a pic would’ve leaked ages ago by sasaengs. Go watch “Gym Jongkook” or something.”

Well, the idols have not confirmed it yet, so there’s no concrete evidence about them dating. What do you think?

