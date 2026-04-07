Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, is all set for its theatrical release this Friday (April 10). The film’s trailer was unveiled recently, and the reception so far has been mixed. Despite this, the film is faring surprisingly well in pre-sales for premiere shows at the USA box office, selling over 5,000 tickets, indicating solid premiere collections in North America (USA and Canada). Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dacoit is set for a solid premiere collection in North America

The upcoming romantic action thriller has its premiere shows scheduled on April 9. Due to a mixed reception to the trailer, it was expected to mint below-par numbers in premiere shows, but, going by the ongoing momentum, it is heading for solid collections. As of now, the advance booking in the USA has started, while Canada is yet to open.

As per the recent update (8 am IST), Dacoit has sold 5,486 tickets through pre-sales of premiere shows in the USA. In terms of collections, the film has grossed $87.59K at the USA box office, and as we write this report, it has been learned that the film has already reached $100K mark. These numbers have come from 372 shows across 191 locations.

Such a pace is impressive, and with two days more to go, Dacoit is all set to conclude pre-sales on a high note. Including numbers from Canada, the film has now set the stage for a solid start in premiere shows.

More about the film

The upcoming romantic action thriller is directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda. It is co-produced by Suniel Narang. The film also stars Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, and Zayn Marie Khan. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 70 crore.

After Ustaad Bhagat Singh, it’s the next noteworthy release from Tollywood, and all eyes are set on how it performs at the box office. Due to a lack of big films currently in the Tollywood market, the Adivi Sesh starrer has a space to fetch good collections.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office: Ends Its Overseas Run As Pawan Kalyan’s Lowest-Grossing Film Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News