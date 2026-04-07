Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, has achieved a new milestone. The spy action thriller sequel has entered the 400 crore club overseas. It will soon beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and achieve new heights. Scroll below for a detailed update!

Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 19 Collection

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered the 400 crore club at the overseas box office in only 19 days. It is among the rare Bollywood films to achieve the feat during the first phase of its theatrical run.

Aditya Dhar‘s directorial is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 at the international box office. In fact, it has also surpassed Dhurandhar (299.35 crore) and every single film of 2025. The pace is fantastic, and it will be exciting to see where the spy action thriller eventually lands in its lifetime.

Dhurandhar 2 is the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film overseas at the post-COVID box office!

Ranveer Singh starrer is only the third Indian film to have entered the 400 crore club in the post-COVID era. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now the 3rd highest-grossing movie at the overseas box office. It is now chasing the international lifetime of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which concluded its journey at 406 crore. Post that, the ultimate war will be against Pathaan, which stands at the top spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in the overseas market post-COVID (gross):

Pathaan – 412 crore Jawan – 406 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 400 crore (19 days) RRR – 314.15 crore Dhurandhar – 299.35 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 275 crore Pushpa 2 – 271 crore Animal – 257 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 214.15 crore Leo – 204 crore

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Only 13 Crore Away From Crushing Chhaava’s Profits!

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