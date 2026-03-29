Aditya Dhar’s sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is one of the most successful Indian films of all time! Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi, among others, the spy action thriller is setting new milestones with every passing day. It has now crossed the worldwide lifetime of Jawan & KGF Chapter 2. Scroll below for the day 10 global update!

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 10 Update!

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 has accumulated 1264.28 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 10 days. It witnessed a humongous jump in both India and overseas on the second Saturday. While 939.28 crore gross is from the domestic circuit, the remaining sum has been contributed by international markets such as Germany, Australia, and North America, where it has created history.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now the 3rd highest Hindi film of all time at the worldwide box office. It is now chasing its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which concluded its blockbuster run at 1354.84 crore gross. Post that, it will fight its ultimate battle against Dangal (2059.04 crore).

Where does Dhurandhar 2 stand amongst the top 10 Indian grossers worldwide?

On the second Sunday, Ranveer Singh starrer surpassed the global lifetime of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (1163.82 crore) and Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crore). It now ranks as the 6th highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. Today, the spy action thriller sequel will easily cross RRR (1275.51 crore) and take over the #5 spot.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2: 1800 crore Pushpa 2: 1785.84 crore Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore RRR: 1275.51 crore Dhurandhar 2: 1264.28 crore KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crore Jawan: 1163.82 crore Pathaan: 1069.85 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crore

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 10 Summary

India net: 796 crore

India gross: 939.28 crore

Overseas gross: 325 crore

Worldwide gross: 1264.28 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 10: Knocks Down Dhurandhar To Join The Leagues Of Jawan & Pathaan In 300 Crore Club!

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