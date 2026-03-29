Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer Dhurandhar 2 is close to clocking the 800 crore mark at the Indian box office. But before that, Aditya Dhar’s spy action-thriller has surpassed the lifetime of RRR to become the 5th highest-grossing Indian film ever. Scroll below for the day 10 collection in all languages.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 collected 64 crore in all languages on day 10. Out of this, 59 crore are from the Hindi belt, while the remaining 5 crore are combined earnings from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions. It saw a 52% jump in the last 24 hours, delivering the highest 2nd Saturday of Hindi cinema.

The total box office collection in India reaches 796 crore net. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is made on a reported budget of 225 crore. In 10 days, Aditya Dhar‘s film has registered returns of 571 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI stands at 257%. A blockbuster run!

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

Day 9: 42 crore

Day 10: 64 crore

Total: 796 crore

Dhurandhar: The Revenge beats RRR!

The much-awaited moment is here! Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli‘s RRR, which concluded its run at 772 crore. It is now the 5th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The next target is to beat KGF Chapter 2 (859.7 crore).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time (net collection in all languages):

Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crore Baahubali 2 – 1031 crore Dhurandhar – 894.49 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 859.7 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 796 crore RRR – 772 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crore Jawan – 640.42 crore Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Kantara: Chapter 1 – 622.41 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 10 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 796 crore

ROI: 571 crore

ROI%: 257%

India gross: 939.28 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 North America Box Office: Rewrites History Axing Baahubali 2 After 9 Years – Now Highest-Grossing Indian Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News