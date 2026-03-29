Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, is enjoying a fantastic boost during the second weekend. There’s no significant competition, and the spy-action thriller is making the most of the opportunity. It has registered impressive advance booking sales for day 11 and is set a new record for Hindi cinema on the second Sunday. Read all the details below!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 11 Advance Booking

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has registered advance booking sales worth 44.25 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 11. It has sold 10.5 lakh+ tickets across 19,000+ shows nationwide. Aditya Dhar‘s directorial is truly setting new benchmarks as Bollywood biggies even struggle to achieve such a collection on their first Sunday.

Compared to the pre-sales of 40.18 crore gross on the second Friday, Ranveer Singh starrer has seen a 10% growth. No Bollywood film in history has witnessed such trends, so all new records are being set!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 11 Prediction

Going by the current trends, Dhurandhar 2 is eyeing to score 62-64 crore in the Hindi belt alone on day 11. Considering the run in the other four languages (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada), it could earn a combined collection of around 67-69 crore.

With that, Ranveer Singh starrer will also deliver the highest second Sunday collection in the history of Hindi cinema. It will beat its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which garnered 58.20 crore on its day 10. Needless to say, the spy action thriller sequel will stay way ahead of Pushpa 2 (Hindi), Chhaava, and Stree 2, among others.

Check out the top 5 highest second Sunday collections of all time in Bollywood/ Hindi cinema:

Dhurandhar: 58.20 crore Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 54 crore Chhaava: 41.1 crore Stree 2: 40.75 crore Gadar 2: 38.90 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 North America Box Office: Rewrites History Axing Baahubali 2 After 9 Years – Now Highest-Grossing Indian Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News