The box office is currently witnessing one of its loudest roars with Ranveer Singh’s Hamza and Jaskirat unleashing madness with numbers. Dhurandhar 2 is performing like a beast and growing every single day. While the initial days took time to match Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and Prabhas’s Baahubali 2, now, the spy thriller has overshadowed the two biggies with a major streak!

It has been seven days, and Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller has maintained a 45+ crore streak at the box office, something that Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2 surrendered to! Ranveer Singh pulled off a Dhurandhar move that no one saw coming, outperforming Pushpa 2 for two consecutive days!

Dhurandhar 2 VS Pushpa 2 VS Baahubali 2

The three biggies opened with a 100+ crore figure. But eventually they surrendered to 40-somethings by day 6. However, Ranveer Singh has officially overshadowed both the Pan-India legends by maintaining a superior 7-day streak, consistently staying above the 45 crore mark every single day of its first week!

However, Ranveer Singh still has to catch up to Pushpa 2 when it comes to the net total, while it has already surpassed the pace of Baahubali 2’s earnings at the box office. The real test will lie in weekend 2, which will decide whether Ranveer Singh manages to outnumber these two biggies by a huge margin or not!

Dhurandhar 2 started lower than Pushpa 2 by nearly 34 crore on Day 1, but by Day 6 and 7, the tables turned. Ranveer Singh’s film is now trending higher on weekdays than both Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of Dhurandhar 2 VS Pushpa 2 VS Baahubali 2 at the box office (India Net Collection For All Languages).

Day 1: 145 crore VS 179.25 crore VS 121 crore

Day 2: 83 crore VS 97 crore VS 90 crore

Day 3: 117 crore VS 120 crore VS 93 crore

Day 4: 121 crore VS 143 crore VS 80 crore

Day 5: 66.1 crore VS 66 crore VS 59 crore

Day 6: 60 crore VS 52 crore VS 52 crore

Day 7: 49 crore VS 41 crore VS 44 crore

Total: 641.1 crore VS 698.25 crore VS 539 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Beats Jawan To Become Bollywood’s 2nd Highest-Grosser, Ranks 7th Among All Indian Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News