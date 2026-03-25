Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, continues its fantastic run at the Indian box office. Aditya Dhar took his spy action thriller sequel pan-India by releasing it in 5 languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The journey has been record-breaking so far, but how is it performing compared to Pushpa 2? Scroll below for a detailed day-wise comparison.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection (6 days)

Pushpa: The Rule released worldwide on Thursday, December 5, 2025. It was one of the longest Indian films made, with a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes. Allu Arjun starrer was a force to be reckoned with, right from the word go. Released in 6 languages (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam), Sukumar’s directorial collected a whopping 657.25 crore in 6 days of its domestic journey.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection (6 days)

It would be safe to say that Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 was at par with Pushpa 2 in terms of pre-release buzz. It made a thunderous opening, collecting 140 crore on the opening day alone, including paid previews. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is on a record-breaking spree, accumulating a cumulative total of 592.1 crore net in 6 days of its box office run.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection

Allu Arjun starrer is leading the race so far, but there’s a gap of only 65.15 crore. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge needs a jump of only 11% to match its rival. Hopefully, it will surpass all expectations during the upcoming weekend and turn the tables.

Here’s a detailed day-wise comparison in 6 days (net collection in all languages):

Day 1: 145 crore VS 174.9 crore (including previews)

VS (including previews) Day 2 – 83 crore VS 97 crore

VS Day 3 – 117 crore VS 120 crore

VS Day 4 – 121 crore VS 143 crore

VS Day 5 – 66.1 crore * VS 66 crore

* VS Day 6 – 60 crore* VS 52 crore

Total: 592.1 crore VS 657.25 crore

As one may have noticed, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is giving a tough competition to Allu Arjun’s 2025 blockbuster, which is the highest-grossing Indian film in history. Does this mean history is in the making? Only time will tell.

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