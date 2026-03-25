Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar 2 is witnessing a never-before-seen run for a Bollywood film at the worldwide box office. In just 6 days, the Bollywood blockbuster has entered the 900 crore club. That’s not it; it’s also made its way into the top 10 Indian grossers globally! Scroll below for a detailed update.

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned in 6 days of global run?

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed an earth-shattering 961.67 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 6 days. The trends are unreal, as it is unstoppable even in international circuits like North America, apart from a spectacular run in India.

Around 698.67 crore gross has been accumulated from the domestic gross. The remaining 263 crore gross is from the overseas markets, including the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, and Nepal, among others.

Dhurandhar 2 is now the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film globally!

Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi starrer has surpassed the global lifetime of Stree 2 (884.45 crore), Baahubali 2 Hindi (893.19 crore), Secret Superstar (902.92 crore), Animal (910.72 crore), and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (915 crore) in the last 24 hours. It now ranks as the 6th highest Bollywood grosser at the worldwide box office. Today, it will officially enter the 1000 crore club, making it the fastest Indian film to achieve the feat.

Where does it stand among all-time highest Indian grossers worldwide?

Dhurandhar 2 has secured a spot among the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films worldwide in only 6 days. It has thrown Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan out of the top 10.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2: 1800 crore Pushpa 2: 1785.84 crore Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore RRR: 1275.51 crore KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crore Jawan: 1163.82 crore Pathaan: 1069.85 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crore Dhurandhar 2: 961.67 crore

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Summary

India net: 592.1 crore

India gross: 698.67 crore

Overseas gross: 263 crore

Worldwide gross: 961.67 crore

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Day 5: Beats Animal, Only 36 Crore Away From Knocking Down The OG Dhurandhar!

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