Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan continues to knock down previous record-holders with its glorious run at the worldwide box office. In the latest development, the film has gone past the lifetime collections of Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to become the 5th highest-grossing Indian film in history. Keep reading to know more!

As expected, after a stupendous performance in the first 2 weeks, YRF’s latest spy thriller entered into week 3 on a solid note. After a good pace on Friday, the film jumped massively on Saturday, helping it on its route to 500 crores nett at the Indian box office and 1000 crores gross at the worldwide box office. In the meantime, it has crossed two Bollywood biggies.

As per the official update, Pathaan has amassed a humongous 924 crores globally. While it is already the highest-grossing Hindi film of all-time, it has now become the 5th highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office by surpassing Secret Superstar (902.92 crores) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (915 crores). Interestingly, out of the top 5, only 2 are from Bollywood.

Above Pathaan, RRR (1194 crores), KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crores), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1800 crores) and Dangal (1970 crores) hold the 4th, 3rd, 2nd and 1st spot respectively.

Meanwhile, in a recently released making video, it was revealed that the brutal battle between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Dubai was possible because the entire Burj Khalifa boulevard was shut down for the first time ever for any film in the world.

