Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja’s Sankranti release, Waltair Veerayya has turned out to be a mega box office success. Released with minimal expectations, the film is having a phenomenal run. In the latest development, it has surpassed the all-time record set by SS Rajamouli‘s RRR in Jagadamba theatre and below is all you need to know!

Helmed by K. S. Ravindra, the film upon its release on 13th January opened to decent reviews from critics and word-of-mouth too has been favourable among the masses. After a streak of back-to-back flops, it has turned out to be a perfect comeback vehicle for Chiranjeevi. In fact, it is now among the record share earners in the Tollywood industry.

Now, as per the report on Tracktollywood.com, Waltair Veerayya has crossed all-time record of RRR in Jagadamba theatre. For the unversed, Vizag’s Jagadamba theatre is an iconic single-screen cinema in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer had earned 1.13 crores here during its run. The number was surpassed yesterday by the latest Tollywood hit.

It’s a superb feat achieved by Waltair Veerayya and one must say, the film is a big sigh of relief for Chiranjeevi and his fans!

Meanwhile, the film reportedly reached its break-even within 6 days of its release and has already earned a share of 100 crores for distributors, making it one of the most successful Telugu films in recent times. In Nizam alone, it has gone past the 50 crore mark in the overall collection. Let’s see how it ends its journey!

