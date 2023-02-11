Urvashi Rautela has several fans and had successfully left them stunned with her acting skills. The actress – who makes the headlines on a regular basic, has been receiving much love from the Tollywood industry for her phenomenal acting skills and performances.

Urvashi recently took everyone’s heart by storm as she shared screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi in the mega-budget 300cr film Waltair Veeraya. The actress’s popularity has been increasing day by day. Urvashi never fails to grab the limelight with her scintillating looks and persona.

Urvashi Rautela took to social media and shared the breaking news of 2023. Urvashi took to her Instagram handle and announced the big big news for all her beloved fans. The actress is all set to be part of Kantara 2 as a female lead actress, sharing an adorable picture with actor-director Rishab Shetty posing happily with all smiles. She captioned it as “#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RS”

This is without a doubt one of the best things that has happened to the actress in 2023.

Commenting on Urvashi Rautela’s post, many users wrote, “Wow” dropped fire and heart emojis and more positive thoughts. However a few others took to the comments and joked. One wrote, “Rishab pant nahi to Rishab shetty sahi😂” while another added, “Apki life mein kitne Rishabh Juda Hain didi😢😍” One more commented, “#rp ki apar safalta ke bad pesh h #rs”

On the work front, Urvashi was recently seen all over the world for her massive party anthem song Boss Party alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in film Waltair Vereeyya. Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda’s co-star in ‘Inspector Avinash’. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and, in an upcoming global music single, she will be seen with Jason Derulo

