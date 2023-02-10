Ever since the Baahubali franchise, the trend of pan-India films has been in full force. Post that, we saw Pushpa, RRR, KGF and Kantara taking it a notch higher. But what if we say that the biggest of all is yet to come? Yes, it sounds like a wild dream but it is being said Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay are in consideration for the biggest pan-India film ever and this maverick director is planning to make it happen. Keep reading to know more!

In the coming days, we’ll be getting to witness some of the biggest Indian films in the form of Salaar, Adipurush, Pushpa 2, Leo, Ram Charan’s next under the working title ‘RC15’, Jawan and many more. But the latest we hear is about the film that is going to be a ‘baap’ of all as it might witness SRK and Vijay sharing the screen.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay are rumoured to be seen together sharing a screen in Atlee’s Jawan. However, Vijay’s role is said to be a cameo. But now, if the report on Tracktollywood.com is to be believed, both superstars could be seen in the biggest pan-India film in full-fledged roles and none other than genius filmmaker Shankar is planning to pull off this casting wonder.

Yes, you read that right! As Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay coming together is huge in itself, reportedly the estimated budget that is being planned is said to be a colossal 1000 crores to make it on a grand scale. If it’s really true, then this collaboration will cause mass destruction at the box office.

