After the stupendous success of RRR, everyone is waiting for Jr NTR’s next film. As the SS Rajamouli directorial has given him a stepping stone to make it big in a pan-India scene, movie lovers are quite excited for his next biggie. It’s been months since the actor announced his collaboration with director Koratala Siva but we are hardly getting any updates on it. Now, finally, there’s one exciting rumour in the air!

For those who don’t know, it was in May last year, the announcement about NTR’s next film was made. It was proclaimed that NTR is joining hands with Koratala Siva for a film under the working title NTR30. Post that, we heard several reports including script changes, creative differences and much more. Now, it is learnt that the makers are finding a popular face for a villain.

As per the report on Tracktollywood.com, NTR30 will feature a popular face from another industry and not Tollywood as a villain opposite Jr NTR. As the film is being made on a pan-India level, the makers want to expand their range across different languages. And it is being said that Chiyaan Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi and Saif Ali Khan‘s names are in discussions and a final call is yet to be taken.

NTR30 will reportedly go on floors in March and is scheduled to release 5th April 2024.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently riding high on the success of SS Rajamouli‘s RRR. Along with Ram Charan, the actor has seen a huge rise in his popularity across the country and even across the globe. His next move is being closely observed by all.

