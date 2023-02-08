Vijay Sethupathi is well known for his work in Tamil industry and will soon be setting foot in Bollywood with Merry Christmas opposite Katrina Kaif and Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Over the past few years, lines among the regional industries have been blurring, with the term pan-India gaining predominance. The versatile actor recently spoke about it and it seems he is not very fond of the term. Scroll down to find out what he said!

It will not be wrong to say that the term pan-India first came under the limelight with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 1 & 2. Today, many films are made keeping mind the pan-India audience to make the reach more widespread. Also, the films from down the South have gained a large audience recently, making Sethupathi more popular in other parts of the country.

In an interview with the Galatta Plus, Vijay Sethupathi expressed that he is not very fond of the expression pan-India actors. He said, “No sir, I am an actor. I am not comfortable with that pan-India statement. Sometimes that gives pressure also. I am just an actor, and no need to put a label under this. So, that’s enough. I want to do every language film. I want to do a Bengali film, a Gujarati film. So if I get the chance, I’ll go and work there.”

He was present there with his co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashi Khanna and directors Raj & DK. They were promoting their OTT series Farzi. His co-star Rashi agreed with the Super Deluxe actor and said it further draws partitions among actors.

Besides Farzi, which will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime, Vijay Sethupathi will also share the screen with Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. It is being directed by Atlee and is scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023.

