In April last year, two leading men from South and Bollywood – Kichcha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn – made headlines when they got into a war of words on Twitter owing to the national language of India. It all started when Makkhi actor “Hindi is no more a national language” amid the success of South films across India which had irked Devgn. Hitting back at him, the actor had initiated the Twitter thread. Now recently, the Vikrant Rona actor has reacted to the same.

For the unversed, amid the success of South films across India, the actor saying “Hindi is no more a national language” had got Devgn angry. In his response, he had said, “Kiccha Sudeep my brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

Now during his recent appearance at CNN-News18 Bengaluru Townhall, Kichcha Sudeep was asked about the same and he rather made a light statement and called Kajol his favourite actress. Not only that he even reacted to the South Vs North debate and said, “Nobody is trying to dominate anyone here. We are just trying to do films and films are doing well and the industry is getting a name. It just ends there.”

When asked about the National Language controversy, he said the thought the matter was closed as it was “a matter of perspective”. He said on CNN-News18 Bengaluru Townhall he’s more interested in having her number than Ajay Devgn. He said, “I’m looking forward to working with Kajol so I can’t have her husband (Ajay Devgn) hate me.”

Later he was even seen dedicating a song to Kajol, ‘Suno Na Suno Na”. Check it out below:

