The kind of fan-following Allu Arjun enjoys across the globe is truly magical. It’s the phenomenal success of Pushpa: The Rise that added extra stars to the ever-shining glory of the star. Apt to say that, Allu Arjun fans are always eager to have just a glimpse of their favorite star, and the star who takes immense pride in his fans also never leaves a chance to offer them gratitude for all their love. Indeed, our very own Pushparaj has his way to greet his fans.

Recently during his recent outing, Allu Arjun witnessed a huge crowd of his fans came to meet the star. An absolute evidence of the craze of Pushparaj. Amid all the chaos and crowd, Allu Arjun was seen giving flying kisses to his fans who came in abundant quantity to have glimpses of him. It indeed came as a lifetime moment for his fans to have him with them.

The craze of Allu Arjun truly went on to touch different skies after the phenomenal success of Pushpa: The Rise. The film not only set examples of its success in India but its magic spread way beyond the boundaries on the global level. The success of the film is even evident after almost a year as recently the film was released in Russia and also became the most successful Russian dubbed Indian film of all time.

While the craze of Pushpa: The Rise is still creating examples of its success, the audience is eagerly waiting for the release of Pushpa: The Rule.

