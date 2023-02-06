Kannada-language action thriller film Kantara, which was released in September last year, went on to become a blockbuster and emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. The makers are now gearing up for a sequel of the film.

Previous reports claimed that Rishab Shetty and his team were writing a script for Kantara 2, which will once again be backed by Hombale FIlms. Speculations are rife that the second instalment would be a prequel. Now the filmmaker has decided to break the silence on the speculations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by New Indian Express, filmmaker Rishab Shetty during the 100th-day celebrations of the film confirmed the speculations by saying, “Everyone watched Kantara 2, now get ready to watch Kantara 1.” He then went on to dish out some details about the second instalment.

He said, “A prequel to Kantara was something that had flashed in my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. However, I took time to work on certain things before I confirmed it. The prequel work is currently underway, and we are doing the required research for the project.”

“The divinity of the father, which became the highlight of Kantara, was the only point that was not explored in Kantara. The film discussed agriculture, feudalism, land encroachment, environmental protection issues, human and nature conflict, Shiva’s journey., etc,” Rishab Shetty added.

The filmmaker then went on to say that Kantara 2 will have a backstory of the character and the history of Kantara. “Since we are in the stage of exploring the subject, It’s too early to reveal details about the prequel. But we have a lot of challenges at the writing stage. This is going to be done on a vast scale and will be bigger than Kantara,” he said.

Rishab Shetty recalled his Kantara journey at the event, mentioning how regional cinema like his directorial has become popular all over India, with renditions released in numerous languages. The movie director gave Kantara’s entire cast and crew mementos and appreciated everyone who contributed to the project.

For more updates on Down South news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: “Bollywood, South Se Kuch Seekho” Is An Invalid Statement! For Every Kantara There’s an Aaraattu, For Every Cirkus There’s A Brahmastra

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News