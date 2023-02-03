Rishab Shetty’s Kantara received a massive response at the box office. The film which was produced just at a cost of 16 crores went on to collect over 400 crores worldwide and proved to be a game-changer for the Kannada film industry.

After setting several new records at the box office, Kantara has now received a brilliant response on the television screen. The film has reportedly recorded a massive TRP and we wouldn’t be wrong to say that – Kantara’s magic continues.

As reported by TrackTollywood, Rishab Shetty’s directorial Kantara registered a massive success in the theatres is now ruling the television TRPs. The film was recently telecasted on the Star MAA channel and got a 12.35 TRP rating. The film has now created a record as one of the highest TRP-rated movies in its land.

For the unversed, Rishab Shetty strarrer Kantara was released on September 30, 2022, and received acclaim from the critics for the power-packed performances by the cast, visuals, and engaging storyline. The story of the film revolved around a young man Shiva who fought with a royal family who wanted to occupy their lands. Set in the village backdrop, the film’s impressive storytelling attracted movie lovers towards it. The massive success of the film proved ‘Content is King’.

Interestingly, the film was released like any other small film in Kannada on limited screens but its marvellous content shook the box office. Kantara broke the records of KGF2 and was later dubbed in other languages including, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The film turned out to be a major blockbuster in all languages. Especially in Telugu and Hindi, the film brought mind-blowing numbers.

The film was directed and written by Rishab Shetty. Post Kantara’s massive success, many Bollywood stars also expressed their wish to work with him.

