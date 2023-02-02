Following the incredible success of her south debut, with Sita Ramam which became of the most critically appreciated Telugu films of 2022, Mrunal Thakur will now be seen starring opposite one of Telugu cinema’s youngest stars, Nani in her next south venture.

The film is an emotional family drama directed by Shouryuv. The film commenced shooting with its Mahurat shot in Hyderabad this morning. The cast and crew were all smiles as they posed together for pictures.

Mrunal Thakur has been shuffling between Hyderabad and Mumbai as she’s been busy prepping for the film, in between workshops as part of her character prep.

Mrunal Thakur expressed, “I’m sure elated and excited to be part of this project. It’s a really heartwarming story and the team backing the project is immensely talented. I’m looking forward to working with Nani. It’s an interesting curve, given I did the remake of Jersey last year, a film Nani originally starred in”.

Meanwhile, actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film ‘Gumraah’ gets a release date – the crime thriller based on true events is set to hit the big screens on April 7.

Aditya will be seen in a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars and Mrunal will be seen playing a cop. This thriller film will showcase an intense face-off between Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

