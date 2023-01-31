Ghanta Naveen Babu, popularly known by his screen name Nani, is one of the leading actors in Telugu cinema. After giving phenomenal performances in films like Eaga, Ante Sundaraaniki!, and Shyam Singha Roy amongst many others, he is now gearing up for his next Dasara.

The teaser of the movie was unveiled on Monday and elicited an immense response from the audience. The director of this movie is Srikanth Odela, a debutant. Amidst this, the latest report reveals the Telugu film has made profits ahead of the release. Scroll down to know more.

As per the Hindustan Times report, rumors are rife that Nani’s film Dasara has already earned an impressive ₹12 crore before its release. The total budget of the movie is around ₹65 crore and the makers sold the theatrical and digital rights for over ₹29 crores and ₹48 crores, respectively.

The film stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, as well as Sai Kumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, and Zarina Wahab in key roles. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the pan-Indian film, which was produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Creations. Dasara will be released in theatres worldwide on March 30, 2023.

As the release date of the film Dasara comes closer by the day, fans of Nani are eagerly waiting with bated breath for the film.

Previously, Keerthy Suresh shared the news about wrapping up the film on Instagram and posted photos from the sets of the film, including selfies with co-star Nani. Sharing the pic she wrote, “Few films knock on your door and say – ‘Hey, I will be a feather in your cap’! That’s #Dasara for me. Love, Vennela #wrapup”.

Jersey star Nani also posted about the shoot wrap on Instagram. “An Epic called #DASARA is done. It’s a WRAP! This diamond will shine FOREVER” the 38-year-old actor posted.

