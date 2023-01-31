Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone has already broken and made several records for Hindi films. In the first 5 days, the film crossed the mark of 500 crores at the worldwide box office and that’s an unprecedented feat altogether. Now, in the latest development, the lifetime collection of KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) has been surpassed!

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer is officially a part of YRF’s spy universe. Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War are other films that are already connected to it. With the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, YRF proclaimed that they’ll be taking this universe forward officially and interestingly, the film is already the highest-grosser in this spy universe.

Now, as per the latest box office update, Pathaan has done tremendously well on its first Monday i.e. day 6. In India, the film stands at a whopping 307.25 crores nett, which equals 366.40 crores gross. In overseas too, the numbers are jaw-dropping with 224.60 crores gross ($27.56 million) already being earned. The overall worldwide collection now stands at a monstrous 591 crores gross. Unbelievable!

In the worldwide collection of Hindi films, Pathaan has now surpassed Sanju (541.76 crores gross), Dhoom 3 (558 crores gross), Padmaavat (560 crores gross), Tiger Zinda Hai (562.12 crores gross), KGF Chapter 2 (583.85 crores gross – Hindi) and Sultan (589 crores gross). It is now already the highest-grossing film in YRF’s spy universe. Let’s see how far it goes!

Speaking about the Hindi version only, the film stands at 574.47 crores gross (India gross- 349.87 crores and overseas gross- 224.60 crores)

Meanwhile, back here in India, Pathaan is all set to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever by beating Dangal and then it will aim at surpassing KGF Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s Hindi versions.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

