Pathaan Box Office day 6 is here and the film isn’t ready to slow down continuing to surprise everyone around the world. Not just Shah Rukh Khan fans, but the fans of Indian cinema have come out to witness the biggest comeback ever for any movie star around the world.

This morning we shared a report of how Pathaan’s day 6 advance booking sales which were around 5 crores were higher than the opening day pre-sales figures of biggies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & Drishyam 2 (both were in the same range but lower than Pathaan). Also, please note that this number is before the first show on Monday starts.

But, day 6 for any movie is the game of spot-bookings, as by this time the die-hard fans who book tickets in advance have already seen the film. Even for Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster comeback along with John Abraham, Deepika Padukone today was more of walk-ins than pre-booked tickets.

Pathaan needed to be in the 20 crore range on day 6 to earn a respectable retention rate after the mayhem it created in its first 5 days. But, as it’s a Shah Rukh Khan starrer post 4 years of sabbatical, this needed to be larger than life i.e. more than what was predicted.

As per early estimates flowing in, the film has earned in the range of 23-25 crore range on day 6. Shah Rukh Khan fans, hold your breath because this figure could go further up seeing the upwards trend in the night shows.

This will take Pathaan’s total to anywhere between 295-297 crore (nett) in India. The magical 300 crore mark will be crossed by the afternoon of its 7th day. 300 crore in 7 days! Well, this would’ve been a number one could only dream of sometime back. But, when it’s Shah Rukh Khan, dreams do come true!

