Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone is out of its first-weekend euphoria, but the film is refusing to slow down. Yes, it is here to stay for a long time at the box office, and we’ll witness some more surprising feats in the coming days. Now, let’s see how it fared in day 6’s morning occupancy across the country!

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback is rewriting history and setting the bar which is too high for future Hindi films. Released on 25th January, the action entertainer enjoyed an extended first weekend of 5 days and on Monday too, a surprising number is on its way. By taking a look at the occupancy report, you’ll get a glimpse of it.

As per the trade reports flowing in for day 6, Pathaan has recorded a superb occupancy rate of 22-25% across the country in morning shows. This is really good and the film is expected to perform much better than expected. It’s almost similar to Friday’s 25-28%. While one expects the collections to stay over 20 crores, eyeing 30 crores+ looks impossible as compared to today, Friday had an enormous advance booking and had an advantage of weekend mode.

Nonetheless, Pathaan is set to soar really high throughout Monday to post a surprising total yet again. A lot depends on how night shows perform today.

Meanwhile, the day 6 advance booking of Pathaan is higher than the opening day pre-sales of Drishyam 2 (5.10 crores), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (5 crores), Ram Setu (2.40 crores) and Raksha Bandhan (2 crores).

