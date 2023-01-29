Pathaan created a strong buzz amongst the fans even before it was released. The film, which hit the screens on January 25, ahead of Republic Day, has been shattering many records at the box office. Led by Shah Rukh Khan, the film marks SRK’s comeback after 4 long years where he’s paired opposite Deepika Padukone. After leaving KGF 2 and YRF’s War behind with its opening day collection the film has now beaten Baahubali 2’s at the international level. Yes, you heard that right!

For the unversed, within 4 days of its release, the film has already entered 200 crore club while it has crossed 300 crore mark worldwide on the 3rd day of its release.

Well, not only in India, Shah Rukh Khan’s international fans have also been going gaga over Pathaan in the US and in Canada. According to the latest media reports, the film outshines SS Rajamouli directorial and Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 in North America and Canada. Meanwhile, it has become the fastest film to enter the 200 crore club.

According to Telugu 360, above 2.5 lakh audience are watching Pathaan on Saturday which is lesser than the footfall of Baahubali 2 in all languages in the US and in Canada.

Telugu 360 Tweeted, “North America [ USA + Canada ]: #Pathaan breaks #Baahubali2 ‘s all time record for single day footfalls by HUGE margin! Above 250,000 audience are watching #Pathaan on Today (Saturday ) alone! Canada region is contributing a lot for pathaan, but BB2 was less here.” “Notable point here is: #Baahubali2 was Telugu + Hindi + Tamil versions Where as #Pathaan is only Hindi version,” read the consecutive Tweet.

This morning we told you, Pathaan has left Bollywood blockbusters like Sultan, War, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dangal and others behind with its first 4 day earnings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

