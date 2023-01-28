There is an all around Pathaan wave and the film has been amassing record collections every show, every screen and every day. Meanwhile, one Indian film which was seeing consistent collections right since its release four weeks back was Ved. The Riteish Deshmukh and Geleia D’Souza starrer Marathi film had collected 20.67 crores in its first week despite Avatar: The Way of Water behind it.

Then such good was the audience feedback that the second week was almost the same at 20.18 crores, hence establishing it well as a blockbuster. The third week did see a drop by a little more than 50% but that was acceptable since the job was already done. Moreover, Marathi films as it is have restricted target audience. Still, to gather 9.95 crores was not a bad deal at all.

However, what has truly surprised is the fact that even in its fourth week, the film actually managed to bring in 6.11 crores. Now given the fact that Pathaan wave had started building in a very strong way and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer even released mid-week on Wednesday, the pinch was felt. Still, Ved survived, and how!

Though the screens and shows of the Riteish Deshmukh directed film have reduced in the fifth week, fifth Friday has seen it hang in there with 24 lakhs more coming in. Today and tomorrow the film will jump further which should allow the fifth weekend to be in excess of 1 crore.

Post that it has to be seen how much more that comes in, though with 57.15 crores already in its kitty, the film should come quite close to the 60 crores mark by the time the fifth week is through. However, the blockbuster will eventually miss out on hitting the 65 crores mark.

