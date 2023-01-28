Uorfi Javed never leaves a chance to make heads turn with her bizarre and controversial outfits. The actress often makes headlines for speaking her mind while reacting to the controversies happening across. Recently, she grabbed everyone’s attention when she wore a weird outfit of a cone-cupped black bra. The actress, who’s often subjected to criticism, got again trolled for her attire. During her latest outing, the actress was asked about a boycott of Pathaan and about the man of the hour Shah Rukh Khan.

In other news, SRK’s film Pathaan has taken the box office by storm as it has shattered and created many records with its first two days of collections.

Uorfi Javed was recently snapped by shutterbugs going out and around in the city. She was seen wearing a denim dress with a few buttons opened in the front flaunting her cleavage. While the actress made her way towards the car, she was asked by the boycott being called for Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan. In the video when Uorfi Javed was asked about her 2 cents on the boycott culture, she told paps, “Mujhe boycott karo, par Shah Rukh Khan ko dekh lo yaar.”

Later when Uorfi Javed was asked about Shah Rukh Khan she said, “I love you Shah Rukh. Mujhe doosri biwi bana lo.” Soon after the video surfaced, netizens trolled her for her ‘doosri biwi’ comment. A user wrote, “Tujhe to wo naokrani bhi na banaye,” while another said, “Srk ke phir se burre din mat leke aao behen.”

A third user wrote, “Ghar ki nokrani bna le wahi bhut hai.. bb banne ka khwab dekh rhi besharam larki.”

A fourth user said, “Shahrukh Nam kmaye hai .usko Dubane ke liye .shadi karna chahti”

“Agar ye shahrukh ki doossri biwi bangaiee toh khushi ke maare bache kuche kapdhe bhi pehenna bhi chod degi…,” said a fifth user. Check out the video shared by Voompla!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Meanwhile, Pathaan has created a ruckus at the box office with its stupendous collection. Within two days of its release, it crossed the 200 crore mark worldwide.

