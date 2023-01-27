The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on Indian television. Often celebrities appear as guests on the show to entertain the audience or promote their films or show. This weekend Gangs of Wasseypur stars are to appear on the show and the promo for the episode is out.

The popular cast of the 2012 film Huma Qureshi, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Zeishan Quadri, and others will be seen in the upcoming episode of the show. Looking at the promo it is going to be a laughter riot.

In the promo, Kapil Sharma and his crew are seen joking with the actors with extremely funny impersonations of their show characters. Anurag Kashyap, the series director, also joined them. The new trailer begins with an impersonation of Nawazuddin’s lines, which sends everyone, including the actor, into a tizzy. It’s followed by a Pankaj Tripathi impersonation that makes him laugh out loud. Piyush Mishra is up next, and his impersonation causes Nawazuddin to get up from his seat.

In another segment of the promo clip, the comedian asks Nawazuddin Siddiqui if he was scared to romance Gangs of Wasseypur co-star Huma Qureshi in the film. Without saying much, the actor admits on The Kapil Sharma Show, “ha, laga tha.” He bursts out laughing, and Kapil joins in.

As soon as the promo was out on Instagram, a user wrote in the comment section, “Ye episode block buster hone wala hai this weekend.” “My all-time fav…gangs of Wasseypur,” added another one. Someone also mentioned, “ye mimicry show reh gaya he.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Heropanti 2, along with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

