Nawazuddin Siddiqui is regarded as one of the finest actors in the industry giving phenomenal performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0, Black Friday, and many more. However, now he is making headlines as his wife Aaliya Siddiqui has once again made some shocking revelations.

If claims are to be believed, Nawazuddin’s opulent Andheri house was the scene of a lot of drama. While the actor is away, his estranged wife Aaliya visited their home, and she claims that Nawaz’s mother caused a commotion when she arrived.

As per ETimes report, Aaliya Siddiqui lamented the harassment she faces at home. She filed a claim against her after the actor’s mother complained about her over a property issue. She feels stuck inside the house and is afraid to leave her current predicament.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife said, “My access to the kitchen is banned and I have made the living room sofa, my bed. My friends who send food are not allowed to come in and I am scared to step out, even till the gate to fetch the food. What if doors are closed behind my back?”

Aaliya Siddiqui also claimed that she had used her lawyer to arrange for the police to record her statement rather than going out on the street. “I have known Nawaz for over a decade, I married him when he was not such a popular star. So as his wife, why am I not allowed to live in my own house? Even delivery agents are not allowed in the house, I feel trapped,” When asked why she doesn’t move out of the house, she answered, “I don’t have any alternate accommodation. Besides, why should I leave what is rightfully mine?”

More than ten years ago, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya, also known as Anjana Kishor Pandey or Zainab, got hitched. They have two children together and were on the verge of divorce years ago. In a 2020 interview, Aaliya accused Nawaz of adultery and his brother of physical assault. She later decided against divorcing Nawazuddin in 2021. The two, though, were living apart.

