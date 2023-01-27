Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan has created a ruckus at the box office and how! Not only at the domestic ticket window, but it has also even taken the international box offices too by storm. The film’s numbers have been earth-shattering so much so that it became the first ever Hindi film to open at over 100 crore on Day 1 worldwide. With its domestic collections, it has already left, the highest openers KGF 2 (Hindi) and War, behind as it opened to 55 crore at the box office. But guess who’s most touched by the film’s response at the box office? Well, she’s none other than Mrs Pathaan, Gauri Khan.

Mrs. Khan has always been a pillar of support for King Khan throughout his life, especially during his sabbatical period. The duo often sends major couple goals every time they pose together at different events.

According to the latest media reports, the one person who has moved with fans’ reaction to Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan. Reportedly, the star’s wife was in happy tears after seeing the response. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan hosted a special screening of Pathaan for his family, relatives and close friends who showered their love on the film.

A report in Bollywood life reads, “Gauri Khan was the happiest person, her joy was beyond imagination, and she was just overwhelmed with all the love and response that Pathaan was getting. Gauri had happy tears while she was hearing all the good things about Pathaan as she knows that SRK gave his sweat and blood for his comeback film.”

Earlier Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan also reacted to Pathaan’s monstrous collection. Taking to her Insta story, she shared the worldwide collection of the film.

The film hit the screens on January 25.

