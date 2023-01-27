James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is not slowing down at the worldwide box office despite being in theatres for almost one and a half months. In fact, in the latest development, it has surpassed the lifetime collections of Avengers: Infinity War and has become the 5th highest-grossing film in history. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 16th December 2022, Avatar: The Way Of Water received rave reviews upon its release and it did translate to huge numbers. After the predecessor created history with its biggest-ever collections, managing to hit the $2 billion mark is in itself a huge achievement. But now, the film is aiming for a much bigger goal.

In the latest box office update, as per Box Office Mojo, Avatar 2 has earned a monumental total of $2.054 billion globally, going past the lifetime of Avengers: Infinity War ($2.052 billion). It is now the 5th highest-grossing film in history. The next target to be crossed is now Star Wars – The Force Awakens ($2.071 billion). It will be interesting to see if it surpasses the $2.194 billion of James Cameron’s own Titanic.

Meanwhile, James Cameron, who was elated to see people returning to theatres in large numbers with Avatar 2 and has been an advocate of big screen experience, recently said that the film could be enjoyed even on a small screen.

While talking to Variety, he said, “If you watch ‘Way of Water’ at home on a reasonably large flat-screen TV with a decent sound system and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you’re going to have a good experience.”

