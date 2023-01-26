Pathaan Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan has made his comeback at the ticket windows after 4 long years and it looks like he’s compensating for all that he missed! Directed by Siddharth Anand directorial, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Scroll below as we update you on the situation at the ticket windows. PS: It’s earth-shattering!

This truly was a test of time for Shah Rukh Khan. The 4-year-long hiatus helped the superstar carefully pick up his script and make a smashing comeback. There were boycott trends all across, especially after the Besharam Rang controversy. But clearly, nothing can stop a film from working if the content works in its favour.

Pathaan had brought in 55 crores (57 crores in total) at the box office on day 1, only in Hindi. It left behind biggies like KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), War and Thugs Of Hindostan to become the biggest Hindi opener ever. Now, as per the early trends flowing in, we’re witnessing history in the making!

As per the early trends flowing in, Pathaan has recorded the monstrous and unimaginable collection on day 2 as finaly numbers are in the range of 68-72 crores nett (inclusive of all languages). There are high chances that the Hindi version might hit the 70 crore mark as some centers with terrific responses are yet to come up with final report. If the feat is achieved, it would leave every trade expert and box office enthusiast with no words.

The total collections are heading in the range of 125-129 crores (all languages) in the first 2 days. Republic Day majorly helped the film to witness a huge jump, especially because the word of mouth has been so positive. One can see ‘filling fast’ and ‘sold out’ scenarios all across the nation in advance booking. With the weekend arriving, only sky is the limit for Pathaan. We’re super excited, how about you?

