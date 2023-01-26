Pathaan Box Office Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's Comeback Film Creates History!

History has been created. Adjectives are falling short. Emotions are uncontrollable. Excitement is palpable. Pathaan has done what no other Bollywood film has ever done before. It has gone ahead and taken a tremendous opening at the box office. It is unprecedented by all means as no other non-holiday Bollywood film has even breached the 40 crores mark, leave aside score a half century, and hence comes the Shah Rukh Khan starrer which beats all competition hollow. It has gone past the 50 crores mark on the very first day, and that too in style.

It was predicted in this column that the Siddharth Anand directed film could well score a half century on the very first day. Many wondered if this could ever be possible. Some commented that these were pure emotions speaking. Perhaps they were not aware of the strong undercurrent that the film was generating around 15 days before the release itself. It was not sudden, it was an ongoing sentiment at play here. Hence, when the D-day came, I for sure was not surprised at all when the film went past the 50 crores mark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All that needed to be seen was that how much further than this would the film go eventually. Will it be 50 crores+ by including Tamil as well as Telugu versions? Or would the Hindi version be sufficient enough to open this big? Well, it’s the latter that happened, what with just the Hindi version scoring a half century and the total standing at 57 crores after including the Tamil and Telugu versions (2 crores) as well. Now compare this with the biggest non-holiday Bollywood movie of all times, Brahmastra [37 crores], and you know where does Pathaan stand.

A blockbuster start indeed!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Shah Rukh Khan’s Actioner Roars Like A Lion, Witnesses An Epic Growth On Republic Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News