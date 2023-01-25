Pathaan Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): We finally witnessed a humungous day at the ticket windows as Shah Rukh Khan treated us to his comeback film. It took him 4 long years but the wait was truly worth it. Early reviews were highly favourable which helped pick up booking trends during in evening. All in all, it was an earth-shattering opening. Did it break any records? Scroll below for all the details!

Way before its release, this Siddharth Anand directorial has already broken several records. It registered the highest advance booking leaving behind films like Brahmastra and War, amongst others. In addition, it also surpassed KGF Chapter 2 in terms of the number of tickets sold in national cinema chains. If that isn’t enough, we’re curious to see if the film is managing to garner the title of biggest Bollywood opener!

Currently, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) holds the title of being the biggest Hindi opener with total collection of 53.25 crores but it was released on a holiday. War, another holiday release, is the second highest opener with 51.60 crores coming from the Hindi version. Now, Pathaan is chasing these two big opening day totals!

Yes, you read that right ! As per the early trends flowing in, Pathaan has literally set the box office on fire and it is estimated to earn between an earth-shattering 51-54 crores nett on day 1. These numbers are inclusive of all languages and the breakdown of Hindi version is expected to come tomorrow along with official numbers.

So, as of now, the records of biggest Hindi openings by KGF Chapter 2 and War look safe by a slight margin. But yes, there are high chances that Pathaan might just take over them with its Hindi version as night shows’ estimates are yet to be reported properly. Nonetheless, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has registered the biggest ever non-holiday Hindi opening by surpassing Baahubali 2’s 41 crores (Hindi version). Even it’s the first ever Bollywood film to score 50 crores on a non-holiday. Let’s wait for the official figure now!

