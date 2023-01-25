Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office (Worldwide): The entire nation is currently talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan. Obviously, the screens are majorly going to be allotted to the latest release, given the earth-shattering situation it is witnessing at the ticket windows. Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar starrers may not struggle to add many footfalls if the Bollywood film gets positive reviews but the collections so far have been impressive. Scroll below for details.

For the unversed, the big box office clash of South movies began on 11th January. Fans went rowdy and even ended up destructing properties at the theatres amid rivalry. But Vijay turned out to be a clear winner and has gone way past the 200 crore club. Ajith, on the other hand, may or may not achieve that feat!

As per the latest box office trends, Varisu has added a total collection of 236.31 crores gross at the worldwide box office after the completion of two weeks. It earned 154.50 crores nett and 182.31 crores gross from the Indian markets. Remaining 81 crores gross is from the overseas market.

Thunivu has earned a total of 180.03 crores gross at the box office worldwide. Ajith Kumar starrer brought in 108.5 crores nett and 128.03 crores gross from the Indian markets. The remaining 52 crores gross are from the overseas markets.

It remains uncertain whether Thunivu will be able to enter the 200 crore mark and with Pathaan entering as a huge competition, that feat looks challenging.

Only time will tell Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay’s films conclude its lifetime numbers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

