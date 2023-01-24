During Pongal and Sankranti, we witnessed two big clashes coming from the two Indian film industries. One was from Kollywood – Varisu vs Thunivu while the other was from Tollywood – Waltair Veerayya vs Veera Simha Reddy. Today, we’ll be taking a look at how Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film has suffered at the box office due to a high-voltage Tollywood clash!

For the unversed, Balakrishna’s film released one day earlier than Chiranjeevi’s and Ravi Teja’s Waltair Veerayya, i.e. on 12th January. It took a bumper start by raking in 34 crores nett on day 1. However, ever since it entered into a clash, it started coming down in collections. Cut to now, the action entertainer is in a not-so-good position from the distributors’ point of view.

In India, Veera Simha Reddy is inching towards the 100 crore club. At the worldwide box office too, the film has already grossed over 100 crores and fans are going gaga over it. In reality, the film is on a decline owing to its slow pace and hasn’t yet turned out to be a profitable venture for distributors.

As per the report on Tracktollywood.com, Veera Simha Reddy has earned a worldwide distributor share of just 71 crores in 11 days. As the film has slowed down, not much would be added to the tally. Let’s see how far it goes!

Speaking about its competitor, Waltair Veerayya, the film has emerged as a winner at the worldwide box office. In 11 days, it has grossed 198.28 crores globally. It includes 172.28 crores gross (146 crores nett) from India and 26 crores gross from overseas.

