Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film, Pathaan, is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow and fans are eager to welcome their beloved star in a grand manner. The excitement is at its peak with several advance booking reports coming in. As per the reports, the film is poised to take one of the biggest starts for a Hindi film. So, all eyes are now set on tomorrow!

For those who don’t know, SRK is making a comeback to the big screen 4 years post the Zero debacle in 2018. As he’ll be appearing in a never-before-seen action avatar, movie lovers are excited and it could be clearly seen through the advance booking response. It definitely has a shot of being one of the biggest Hindi openers ever despite a non-holiday release.

As of now, if Hindi films as a whole are considered including dubbed South films, KGF Chapter 2 is topping the charts like a boss after it crossed War. It’s the 3rd film in history to score a half-century after War and Thugs Of Hindostan. Achieving the 50 crore milestone on day 1 is a bit difficult task for Pathaan but it is bound to make its place in the top 10 openers of all time.

Ahead of Pathaan’s release, take a look at the top 10 Hindi openers of all time:

KGF Chapter 2 – 53.95 crores

War – 51.60 crores

Thugs Of Hindostan – 50.75 crores

Happy New Year – 44.97 crores

Bharat – 42.30 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 41 crores

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crores

Sultan – 36.54 crores

Sanju – 34.75 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 34.10 crores

What do you think, where will Pathaan stand on the list? Share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

