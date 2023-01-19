SS Rajamouli directorial RRR has been basking in success and emerging as a winner at the Hollywood awards shows. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, the magnum opus film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran, and others in pivotal roles. After receiving two prestigious award shows, it has now missed out on BAFTA 2023 nominations. Yes, you heard that right!

The film, not only took the domestic box office by storm but also, set the international ticket windows on fire. The film made records when it collected 1000 crore worldwide within a few days of its release.

RRR won not only one but two coveted titles including Golden Globes 2023 for Naatu Naatu in the Best Song Category and Best Foreign Film at Critics Choice Awards. However, in a surprising turn of events, the film couldn’t make it to the final BAFTA 2023 nominations list. Yes, that’s true! The 5 films that got the final nominations at the award show are All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Corsage, Decision To Leave and The Quiet Girl.

Well, earlier too the RRR makers were left heartbroken when it wasn’t announced as India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023.

Speaking about the same to a Hollywood reporter, SS Rajamouli said, “Yeah, it is disappointing. But we are not the kind of people who would sit and brood about why it didn’t happen. What has happened has happened, and we should go forward with it. But I am happy because it (Chhello Show/ The Last Film Show) is also an Indian film and it has also been shortlisted for Oscars. I’m quite happy for it. Of course, everyone knew RRR had a much bigger chance. Here (in the US) everyone felt RRR had a bigger chance. But I don’t know how the committee (Film Federation of India), what are guidelines for the committee… I don’t know that and I can’t comment on that…”

