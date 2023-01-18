The screening of Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming Mission Majnu was recently held in the suburbs and it was a star-studded evening. The lead actors Sidharth Malhotra & Rashamika Mandanna were there and the screening was attended by many big wigs.

Many celebs including Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, Rhea Chakraborty among others were spotted at the screening. Apart from all of them, Sajid Khan was also present at the screening. He kept the look casual by wearing denim, jacket, and a tee. Sajid greeted the media. As soon as the video went viral many pointed out that he was looking quite nervous while facing the camera and many instantly trolled him.

Interestingly, it was his first public appearance post-Bigg Boss 16 exit. Sajid Khan had a chaotic Bigg Boss journey as many reminded the makers that women have accused him of s*xual harassment. In fact, many demanded his conviction. However, when he finally made his exit from the controversial reality show, he left his mandali people heartbroken. In the viral video, he humbly shook hands with others, but netizens brutally trolled Sajid by calling him fake. Many even age-shamed the filmmaker.

A user wrote, “F*cker Kitna seedha ban raha hai.”

Another was quick to respond and wrote, “Acha hua buddha bhar aa gya.”

A user was quick to remind Paps that has been accused of s*xual harrasment by 14 women. The user commented, “He is being papped? Really? Paps- you also have some responsibilities in what you promote. Do not promote a man who has been accused of s*xual harassment by 14 women.”

There were many who also defended him by writing that he is a good person and applauded him for his game in Bigg Boss 16. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.

